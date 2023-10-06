All Blacks wait on Lomax as ‘monster game’ looms in quarters after crushing Uruguay

Tyrel Lomax's return to action was cut short on Thursday as New Zealand's top tighthead prop suffered another injury in a 73-0 thrashing of Uruguay, though the three-time champions were confident he would be fit for the quarterfinals.

Lomax came back for the All Blacks' win over Italy after a month-long absence after sustaining a freak knee cut which needed 30 stitches in the 35-7 warm-up defeat by South Africa.

The Italy game, and Thursday's clash with Uruguay, were meant to get him back into top shape for the quarterfinals, where the three-times champions will face one of the pool B heavyweights.

“It looks like a small strain, we won't know for another 24 hours but he was looking OK,” coach Ian Foster said.

It was an otherwise routine night for the All Blacks after they broke Uruguay's early resilience having had to wait 20 minutes to get onto the scoreboard.

“It was a really enjoyable game, pretty free-flowing. It took us a long time to breakdown Uruguay to be honest, they defended so well,” man of the match Damian McKenzie said.