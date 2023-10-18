Appointment of criticised ref will be welcomed by both England and Boks: Erasmus

The appointment of referee Ben O’Keeffe for a second successive South Africa knockout game at the World Cup will be welcomed by their semifinal opponents England too, Springbok director of rugby Rassie Erasmus said on Tuesday.

The New Zealand official was jeered off, and criticised afterwards by France captain Antoine Dupont, for his officiating on Sunday as the Boks narrowly edged the hosts 29-28 in the quarterfinal with some marginal decisions going the South Africa's way.

World Rugby raised eyebrows naming O’Keeffe to handle Saturday’s semifinal on Tuesday, but Erasmus said it was not unprecedented to have the same referee three times in a World Cup.

The 34-year-old O’Keeffe was also in charge when the Boks lost to Ireland in their pool game.