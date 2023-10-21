Stormers' Feinberg-Mngomezulu on song as URC get off to an interesting start in SA
While the focus is tightly hogged by the Rugby World Cup in France, the United Rugby Championship (URC) made a low-key return in South Africa as last season’s runners up Stormers defeated the Lions 35-33 in Joburg on Saturday.
But make no mistake, the game at Ellis Park Stadium was far from being dull, with youngster Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu operating in his element.
The Lions started and finished the match well, but the smart thinking of Stormers, who won the tournament in 2022 and lost in the final last season, help them win the the war.
Tries from Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu (2), Joseph Dweba and Herschel Jantjies ensured a bonus-point win for the Stormers in Gauteng.
PJ Botha, Henco van Wyk, Ruan Venter, Morne van der Berg and Francke Horn all scored tries that helped the Lions to a losing bonus-point, who down by 27-7 at the half time break.
The Lions coach Ivan van Rooyen will be proud of his side’s second half performance that was inspired by his bench which showed a lot of grit.
Stormers coach John Dobson made some interesting selection with fullback Clayton Blommetjies starting at flyhalf while pivot Feinberg-Mngomezulu produced a magnificent display at inside centre.
The two players shared the kicking duties while Blommetjies didn’t look out of place at No. 10.
The start of the match gave the impression that it would be a tightly contested clash, as both sides visited each other's red zone area regularly in the opening 10 minutes.
Two tries were scored in that period, with the Lions being the first to cross the whitewash just after six minutes through Botha, his 50th match for the hosts.
Lions’ impressive flyhalf Jaden Hendrikse, who made a return from a long-term injury, added the extras to give the hosts a 7-0 lead.
But the Stormers responded with their first try of the afternoon which was scored by Feinberg-Mngomezulu two minutes later and makeshift pivot Blommetjies levelled the matters with his conversion.
Though the Stormers were able to build scoreboard pressure through two penalties by Feinberg-Mngomezulu and Blommetjies, the Lions seemed more in control and called the shots at scrums.
The 21-year-old Feinberg-Mngomezulu, who started at flyhalf, showed some excellent footballing skills as he controlled the ball with his feet on his way to dot the ball down.
The visitors struggled in that aspect and gave away at least three penalties in a row, as Kwenzo Blose, who started at loose-head prop, had a tough time.
This was the Stormers’ start to life without loose-head and skipper Steven Kitshoff who is set to join Ulster after the World Cup.
Blose had to be replaced by new signing Lizo Gqoboka from the Bulls on 25 minutes and that change gave Stormers the upper hand they needed in the game.
That control of the game helped the visitors to score two tries before the half time break through Dweba and Jantjies.
Dobson’s charges made a strong start in the second half as Feinberg-Mngomezulu completed his brace when crossed the whitewash a minute after restart and confirmed a bonus point for his side.
However, their second half surge proved to be a little bit too late as the Stormers held on for a two-point victory.
But the Lions’ fighting spirit was not shattered as they responded with four successive tries by replacement trio of Van Wyk, Venter, Van der Berg and Horn.
Scorers
Lions (7) 33 Tries: PJ Botha, Henco van Wyk, Ruan Venter, Morne van der Berg, Francke Horn Conversions: Jordan Hendrikse (2), Sanele Nohamba (2).
Stormers (27) 35 Tries: Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu (2), Joseph Dweba, Herschel Jantjies Conversions: Clayton Blommetjies (3) Penalties: Feinberg-Mngomezulu (2), Blommetjies.