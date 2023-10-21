Stormers' Feinberg-Mngomezulu on song as URC get off to an interesting start in SA

While the focus is tightly hogged by the Rugby World Cup in France, the United Rugby Championship (URC) made a low-key return in South Africa as last season’s runners up Stormers defeated the Lions 35-33 in Joburg on Saturday.

But make no mistake, the game at Ellis Park Stadium was far from being dull, with youngster Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu operating in his element.

The Lions started and finished the match well, but the smart thinking of Stormers, who won the tournament in 2022 and lost in the final last season, help them win the the war.

Tries from Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu (2), Joseph Dweba and Herschel Jantjies ensured a bonus-point win for the Stormers in Gauteng.

PJ Botha, Henco van Wyk, Ruan Venter, Morne van der Berg and Francke Horn all scored tries that helped the Lions to a losing bonus-point, who down by 27-7 at the half time break.

The Lions coach Ivan van Rooyen will be proud of his side’s second half performance that was inspired by his bench which showed a lot of grit.

Stormers coach John Dobson made some interesting selection with fullback Clayton Blommetjies starting at flyhalf while pivot Feinberg-Mngomezulu produced a magnificent display at inside centre.

The two players shared the kicking duties while Blommetjies didn’t look out of place at No. 10.

The start of the match gave the impression that it would be a tightly contested clash, as both sides visited each other's red zone area regularly in the opening 10 minutes.

Two tries were scored in that period, with the Lions being the first to cross the whitewash just after six minutes through Botha, his 50th match for the hosts.