DStv announces Rugby World Cup final subscription special

In a nod to the famous maiden World Cup-winning Boks of 1995, DStv has temporarily lowered the price of its DStv Stream Access subscription to R19.95 for Friday and Saturday.
“We want as many people as possible to get behind the Boks,” Daniel Courtney, executive head of Stream Access, told TimesLIVE.
“The entire country is standing behind our heroes in Green and Gold this weekend.”
When the Springboks take on the All Blacks this weekend at Stade de France for the feverishly anticipated 2023 Rugby World Cup Final, it will bring to mind one of sport’s most memorable games: the South Africa vs New Zealand final at Ellis Park Stadium in 1995.
The Boks won 15-12 that day — the last time the two teams faced each other in a World Cup final.
Courtney told TimesLIVE they are all in for the weekend’s rugby.
“One of the creatives came up with the R19.95 idea when we had a meeting with their agency and we immediately thought it was a wonderful plan.” he said.
For two days only, sports and entertainment lovers can join the DStv Stream family — for just R19.95.
“The deal ends directly after tomorrow evening’s match between South Africa and the All Blacks, but subscribers will get access to a full month’s content.”
Courtney is backing the Boks for a fourth world title. “We wish the Boks all the best and hope they can emulate what our three previous World Cup winning teams did.”
LIAM DEL CARME | To become truly global, rugby must broaden its base
Marc Jury, CEO of MultiChoice South Africa, also shared his support.
“All eyes will be on Paris this weekend for what’s set to be a cracking finale to an exhilarating tournament. As DStv, we want to bring along as many people as possible for the ride — we don’t want anyone to miss out on one of the most momentous sporting occasions in our country’s history,” Jury said.
To enjoy this special offer, visit dstv.com/1995
