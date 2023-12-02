Bulls dominate Sharks in Loftus cauldron

With the temperature gauges hitting 35 degrees celsius, the Bulls turned up the heat even further on the Sharks, to claim a dominant 44-10 win in a United Rugby Championship clash at Loftus on Saturday.

It was a day better spent by the beach than on the Highveld, and the hosts left their coastal rivals all at sea particularly in a dominant first half.

Having trailed 27-3 at the break, the Sharks delivered a spirited fightback at the start of the second half,but they lacked the craft to score more than just a penalty try, with the Bulls adding to four first half touch down, with two more in the second half.

In a match laden with Springbok World Cup winning talent, Bulls eighth man, Cameron Hanekom, featured prominently.

The home crowd briefly set aside provincial rivalry to celebrate the Webb Ellis Cup champions on both sides, but Hanekom, 21, provided proof that the future is looking very good too.

He would undoubtedly have been inspired by the success of Eben Etzebeth, Makazole Mapimpi, Lukanyo Am and Ox Nche and some of his own teammates Willie le Roux, Canan Moodie and Kurt-Lee Arendse.

Hanekom put in a performance that showed he was desperate to match their achievements.

His defence was robust and he provided the Bulls with plenty of go-forward, including a pair of off-loads that led to tries.