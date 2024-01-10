Rugby

Lions again make sweeping changes

Injury-plagued Lombard and Wolhuter in the touring group

10 January 2024 - 09:30
Liam Del Carme Sports reporter
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Gianni Lombard of the Lions scores a try against Racing 92 at Ellis Park last season.
Gianni Lombard of the Lions scores a try against Racing 92 at Ellis Park last season.
Image: Christiaan Kotze (Gallo Images)

Injury-ridden flyhalves Gianni Lombard and Kade Wolhuter may have the opportunity to re-establish their credentials when the Lions take on Montpellier in the Challenge Cup on Saturday.

The Lions have again opted to rest many of their leading lights for an away trip in the Challenge Cup.

Lombard and Wolhuter were star age group performers who have not fully realised their potential in the senior ranks but much of that is due to injury.

Lombard was hamstrung by a medial collateral ligament injury in 2019 and an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury in 2022. He struggled with a hamstring injury at the start of the season but featured as a substitute in the Challenge Cup matches against Perpignan and Newcastle Falcons last month.

In the latter match he came on as substitute for Quan Horn in the 73rd minute, while against Perpignan he replaced Andries Coetzee in the 70th minute.

Cheetahs coach Hawies Fourie hopes performances can help get them back on the international stage

It may not be the main driving force behind their impressive start to the Challenge Cup, but the Cheetahs hope doing well in the competition could ...
Sport
1 day ago

Whether Lombard, who has also been affiliated to NTT Red Hurricanes in Japan, will see more game time this week remains to be seen.

Coetzee is in the squad but Horn has been rested.

Wolhuter has also spent prolonged periods on the sidelines having suffered back-to-back ACL injuries while at Western Province and the Stormers.

A bright future was predicted for Wolhuter when he was still a schoolboy prodigy.

This week's trip will take him back to Montpellier where he tried to establish himself between 2018 and 2020.

Wolhuter may provide cover for Jordan Hendrikse.

Sanele Nohamba has usurped Hendrikse as the Lions' go-to flyhalf in the United Rugby Championship but the latter delivered a forceful performance from the bench in their victory over the Sharks in Durban last weekend.

Sharks’ leadership in the dock

Sharks coach John Plumtree questioned his team's on field leadership after they suffered another soul destroying defeat that keeps them at the bottom ...
Sport
2 days ago

It will be a much-changed Lions team that will do duty this weekend.

Lock Darrien Landsberg is the only starter from last weekend's clash against the Sharks who will make his way to Europe.

Lions touring squad 

Backs — Andries Coetzee, Erich Cronje, Boldwin Hansen, Jordan Hendrikse, Rynhardt Jonker, Gianni Lombard, Johan Mulder, Stean Pienaar, Manuel Rass, Nico Steyn, Kade Wolhuter.

Forwards — Morne Brandon, Izan Esterhuizen, Corne Fourie, Travis Gordon, Darrien Landsberg, Morgan Naude, Etienne Oosthuizen, Heiko Pohlmann, JC Pretorius, Raynard Roets, Hanru Sirgel, Ruan Smith, Ruhan Straeuli, Conrad van Vuuren, Jaco Visagie.

MORE:

Lions cash in at the end

Never mind smash and grab, the Lions' last-gasp 20-18 win was perhaps more a case of 'cash and carry'.
Sport
2 days ago

Lions turn tables on Sharks

For much of this match, the Lions appeared devoid of the ambition, urgency and tactical nous to record a first win over the Sharks in Durban since ...
Sport
3 days ago

Sharks’ leadership in the dock

Sharks coach John Plumtree questioned his team's on field leadership after they suffered another soul destroying defeat that keeps them at the bottom ...
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Mario Zagallo, Brazil soccer legend, dies at 92 Soccer
  2. France great Thierry Henry says he battled depression throughout career Soccer
  3. Jordaan promises Bafana Bafana R7m if they win Afcon Soccer
  4. Boxing SA chief wants national champions to earn same as Springboks Sport
  5. Simelane can again be centre of attention Rugby

Latest Videos

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...
South Africa: Fire fighters in battle of blaze on slopes of mountain near Cape ...