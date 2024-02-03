England recover to beat Italy 27-24 in Six Nations opener

England recovered from a scruffy start, a 17-8 deficit and defensive chaos to beat Italy 27-24 in their opening Six Nations game in Rome on Saturday, ending a run of four successive opening round defeats in the championship.

Italy led 17-14 at halftime and a late try earned them a losing bonus point in their most competitive Six Nations performance against England - the only team they have never beaten in the competition.

England took a long time to find their groove and will be concerned over defensive lapses, but coach Steve Borthwick will be pleased with the performances of five debutants, not least man of the match back rower Ethan Roots.

England's new-look squad contained only 12 of the 23 who lost the World Cup semi-final to South Africa, and they looked disorganised from the start, particularly defensively.

Italy, with new coach Gonzalo Quesada promising a more pragmatic approach after their disastrous World Cup, in contrast were cohesive and sharp from the start.

Tommaso Allan put them ahead with a penalty before Lorenzo Cannone sent Alessandro Garbisi clear for the opening try, albeit via what England felt was a forward pass.

England hit back when the livewire Tommy Freeman, showing the barnstorming running that earned him an international recall, broke through and offloaded for Elliot Daly to score.

Italy responded immediately, though, as England’s defence got into a hopeless mix-up to allow Allan all the space he needed to gallop under the posts.