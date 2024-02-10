Doris captains Ireland for first time in Six Nations visit of Italy

Ireland have made six changes to their starting line-up to face Italy in the Six Nations on Sunday, including a new captain in flanker Caelan Doris and a new-look back row as coach Andy Farrell looks at his wider squad for the clash in Dublin.

Doris, the 110th player to captain Ireland, moves from number eight to the side of the scrum with his spot taken by Jack Conan. Ryan Baird is in the number six jersey in place of last week’s captain Peter O'Mahony.

Doris, not as accustomed to open-side flank, filled in for O'Mahony when the latter limped off in the impressive 38-17 victory over France in Ireland's tournament opener last weekend.

Prop Finlay Bealham starts in the front row instead of Tadhg Furlong and James Ryan is at lock alongside Joe McCarthy.

Stuart McCloskey comes in at centre for Bundee Aki, who, like Beirne and O’Mahony, drops out of the match day 23.

Scrumhalf Craig Casey will partner his Munster team mate Jack Crowley in the half-back pairing.