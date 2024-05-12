Rugby

Lions’ ‘emotions were high’ earning late bonus point against Cardiff

They leave it late to earn a bonus point win over Cardiff

12 May 2024 - 14:22
Liam Del Carme Sports reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Emmanuel Tshituka of the Lions scores the try that seals their bonus point in their win over Cardiff at Ellis Park on Saturday.
Emmanuel Tshituka of the Lions scores the try that seals their bonus point in their win over Cardiff at Ellis Park on Saturday.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi (Gallo Images)

A lack of accuracy delayed the Lions' charge to a bonus-point win over Cardiff in their United Rugby Championship (URC) match at Ellis Park on Saturday.

The Lions made heavy weather of beating down Cardiff's challenge but their skies brightened as flank Emmanuel Tshituka raced clear to earn them a valuable bonus point in the last minute of the game when he rounded off his second try from long range.

Coach Ivan van Rooyen said his team at times lacked accuracy and that they weren't clinical enough when opportunity beckoned.

“There were times we could have been bolder but when you lack accuracy then it can be a huge source of frustration,” the coach explained of their at times conservative approach in the first half.

Apart from bagging five points to stay in top eight contention in the URC the Lions gave themselves a rallying call. Fullback Quan Horn played in his 50th game, while the evergreen Willem Alberts turned 40.

Highlights of the Lions v Cardiff Rugby in round 16 of the United Rugby Championship.

“Knowing it was Quan's 50th game and Willem's 40th birthday we huddled in the middle before the kickoff,” explained man of the match flank JC Pretorius. “Emotions were high because we had to make the game special for Quan and Willem.”

Horn scored an opportunist try when he spotted space and captain Marius Louw obliged by booting the ball downfield for him to chase down.

Alberts keeps rolling back the years and his barrel-chested, whole and warm-hearted presence is keenly felt.

“The Bone Collector! Seeing grown men laying on the ground after his big hits says something about his commitment,” Pretorius said grinning.

“People only see about 10% of what he is about on social media,” said Van Rooyen about Alberts' larger than life online persona. Impromptu dance routines form part of his online staple.

“It is difficult to believe he is 40. He gets around, he's physical and brings leadership. It is a pleasure and an honour to have him in our team.”

While Alberts still brings a keenly felt physical edge, Pretorius has proved a menace at the ruck and a real handful in broken play. He has Kwagga Smith qualities about the way he conducts his on field affairs.

The former Blitzbok has had to bide his time at the Lions but he now regularly ranks among their most influential operators.

“At the Sevens I played all the time and here I played now and then,” said Pretorius. “I had to be patient and work harder. But that is the thing about a high performance environment, you can't get comfortable. You have to give your best to the team week in and week out.”

Pretorius' ability to exact steals at the ruck has lengthened the Lions' claws in defence.

“Some guys dream of running and stepping, I dream of stealing ball. Wherever I can make a contribution and lifting the energy I'll do so,” said Pretorius.

White has mixed emotions as some gloss taken off good Bulls win

The Bulls played some of their most compelling rugby of the season in their 40-34 victory over Glasgow Warriors but the two bonus points the ...
Sport
5 hours ago

The Lions though will have to improve almost immeasurably if they are going to sustain their top eight challenge against log leaders Glasgow Warriors at Ellis Park next weekend.

Coach Van Rooyen is emboldened by the fact that they still have a chance of sneaking into the play-offs. “We are still alive. I know it is going to be tough for us, looking at the other results,” said Van Rooyen whose team is placed 10th and trail eighth placed Benetton by four points. “We probably need 11 points out of the last three games. There is a lot of work and a lot of things to be fixed. We got five points and are alive and breathing.”

Next week they host the Warriors before closing their league commitments against the Stormers in Cape Town in a fortnight.

They have a few work-ons, especially considering they will be up against teams in the top five.

“We'll have to sharpen our set pieces. We saw how Glasgow fought back against the Bulls. It is going to take a big effort from us. We're alive and it gives us hope.”

READ MORE

Junior Boks end U-20 championship with win against Argentina

Junior Springbok flyhalf Philip-Albert van Niekerk kicked a last-minute penalty goal to seal a remarkable 30-28 victory after a great start and ...
Sport
6 hours ago

Bulls hang on to beat Glasgow Warriors in tight URC clash at Loftus

For the first hour of this match, the Bulls delivered a statement of intent against Glasgow Warriors but then the visitors showed why they came into ...
Sport
1 day ago

Stormers eventually slay Dragons

The Stormers clicked into gear in the nick of time as they downed the Dragons 44-21 in their United Rugby Championship match in Newport on Friday.
Sport
1 day ago

LIAM DEL CARME | Challenge Cup is Sharks’ springboard to new frontier

They will qualify for the prestigious Champions Cup should they lift the trophy at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Sport
2 days ago

MARK KEOHANE | The Bok bedrock: Masuku, Kriel show determination pays off

These are two players who have earned every reward through determination that has refused to be defeated by adversity or lack of opportunity
Sport
2 days ago

Lions wary of URC strugglers Cardiff

The last time Cardiff won a game in the United Rugby Championship, Santa was still covered in chimney dust.
Sport
4 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. ARENA SPORTS SHOW | ‘I would like to shake hands with Bongani Zungu’: Bernard ... Sport
  2. Safa financial report shows shortfall of R107m as auditors sound alarm Soccer
  3. Mbombela Stadium sold-out for blockbuster Nedbank Cup final between Sundowns ... Soccer
  4. Richards Bay stun Pirates at Orlando and relegate Cape Town Spurs Soccer
  5. Kylian Mbappe confirms exit from Paris Saint-Germain Soccer

Latest Videos

‘I would like to shake hands with Bongani Zungu’: Bernard Parker on the Arena ...
'Infrastructure is key to Africa's future': Harith CEO Tshepo Mahloele & actor ...