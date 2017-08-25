Komphela's barrage of boos as Chiefs cave in

So frustrated were fans at Kaizer Chiefs' defeat by Supersport United during their Absa Premiership match at FNB Stadium on Wednesday night that they knocked over temporary security fencing.

Their anger was directed at coach Steve Komphela, who was heckled with chants of "Steve must go!" after the game.

One of the criticisms against him on the night was his inexplicable substitution after Mulomowandau Mathoho was dismissed in the seventh-minute of the game.

With two defeats and a draw in their first three games of the new season, compounded by two seasons without a trophy, calls for Komphela's head will only grow if there is no change in Amakhosi's fortunes.