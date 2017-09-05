'Mbazo' is loving it behind the scenes

Former Bafana captain Aaron Mokoena hopes to make his role as assistant team manager permanent

Former Bafana Bafana captain Aaron "Mbazo" Mokoena is revelling in his new role as assistant team manager of the national team.

The 36-year-old was roped in for Bafana's 2018 Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Cape Verde to assist team manager Barney Kujane.

The first game ended in a 2-1 defeat in Praia and the return leg will be played on Tuesday at Durban's Moses Mabhida Stadium (7pm).

Mokoena has taken to his new role like a duck to water and, while it may be a temporary arrangement, he said he would love to have the job on a permanent basis.

"I can say it's long overdue," Mokoena told The Times in Durban.

"I always wanted to come back to the structures and right now being in a position to assist Bra Barney, to assist the team in management, it's an absolutely great position and I hope my experience will help the boys.

"I believe football belongs to footballers."

The former Blackburn Rovers defender said the new job was as demanding as his duties in his former life as a footballer.

Mokoena is Bafana's most capped player with 107 appearances to his name.

"Bra Barney is doing so many things. He's sending call-up [letters] to the players, booking their tickets and hotel accommodation.

"It extends to even working with the team doctor over what the boys will eat at the hotel and booking of the stadiums.

"Of course the coach will ask for a training ground and you need to get that sorted.

"Closer to game day you have to be there for pre-match meetings on the day before the game to get the team list sorted.

"You have to be at the airport before the players to get their boarding passes sorted.

"It's nice to be a footballer, now I can see it," Mokoena chuckled.

"There are a lot of things that as a footballer you don't see happening behind the scenes."

Mokoena confirmed he would be informing SA Football Association CEO Dennis Mumble that he was keen on a long-term arrangement.

"Being a part of it, I can't complain.

"At the moment, actually, it was to come for these two games to see if I like it. And when we go back [to Johannesburg], I'm going to have a meeting with Dennis Mumble to decide what happens going forward.

"So far it has worked very well. I love it to bits.

"It's all about going back to the office to have a meeting with the CEO and make a decision."

Asked about Bafana Bafana's match on Tuesday, Mokoena remained optimistic that the national team would make amends.

"Yes, we lost against Cape Verde, but it was the end of the game but not end of the hope.

"I believe that this squad can make it all the way [to the World Cup in Russia 2018]," he added.