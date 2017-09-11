The MTN8 final between Cape Town City and SuperSport United will be played on Saturday‚ October 14‚ the Premier Soccer League confirmed on Monday.

But the venue will only be announced on Thursday.

Senior management and PSL executive committee members were scheduled to huddle on Monday and Tuesday to thrash out potential venues for what one called “a challenging match”.

It is a game featuring two clubs with smallish support and so to avoid the possibility of a near-empty stadium for a showpiece fixture‚ the PSL will have to show some creative thinking over the next few days as to where they plan to fixture the final.

Obvious neutral choices are the World Cup stadia in Bloemfontein‚ Durban‚ Nelspruit‚ Polokwane and Port Elizabeth.

But these venues could prove far too big for the expected turnout and large swathes of empty seats could embarrass the league and sponsors MTN.