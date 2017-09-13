Platinum Stars captain Vuyo Mere has said that former coach Peter Butler failed to win the dressing room at the club because his ‘English’ coaching philosophy was not suited for Platinum Stars.

Speaking after their 2-0 league loss to SuperSport United at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Tuesday night‚ the former Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns wingback said Butler’s philosophy was not suitable for Dikwena.

When Butler was fired last week‚ Stars were sitting at the bottom of the log following successive losses to Maritzburg United and Cape Town City.

“Coach Butler came to the club with his English philosophy of football‚ which most players in the team‚ who are youngsters‚ found it very difficult to adapt to‚” Mere said.