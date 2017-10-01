Barcelona-Las Palmas to be played behind closed doors after clashes

Barcelona said their La Liga match with Las Palmas on Sunday would be played behind closed doors, without any supporters present, following clashes between police and voters in Catalonia over a disputed independence referendum.

"FC Barcelona condemns the events which have taken place in many parts of Catalonia today in order to prevent its citizens exercising their democratic right to free expression," a statement on the club's official website said shortly before the game was scheduled to kick off.

"Given the exceptional nature of events, the Board of Directors have decided that the FC Barcelona first-team game against Las Palmas will be played behind closed doors following the Professional Football League's refusal to postpone the game."