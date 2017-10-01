Soccer

Barcelona-Las Palmas to be played behind closed doors after clashes

01 October 2017 - 16:14 By Reuters
Football fans await outside the stadium before the Spanish league football match FC Barcelona vs UD Las Palmas at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on October 1, 2017. Barcelona's La Liga match against Las Palmas will be played behind closed doors today after the Spanish league refused to abandon the match.
Football fans await outside the stadium before the Spanish league football match FC Barcelona vs UD Las Palmas at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on October 1, 2017. Barcelona's La Liga match against Las Palmas will be played behind closed doors today after the Spanish league refused to abandon the match.
Image: JOSE JORDAN / AFP

Barcelona said their La Liga match with Las Palmas on Sunday would be played behind closed doors, without any supporters present, following clashes between police and voters in Catalonia over a disputed independence referendum.

"FC Barcelona condemns the events which have taken place in many parts of Catalonia today in order to prevent its citizens exercising their democratic right to free expression," a statement on the club's official website said shortly before the game was scheduled to kick off.

"Given the exceptional nature of events, the Board of Directors have decided that the FC Barcelona first-team game against Las Palmas will be played behind closed doors following the Professional Football League's refusal to postpone the game."

Most read

  1. SA end day four in commanding position against Bangladesh Cricket
  2. Billiat scores a beauty as Sundowns edge out Platinum Stars Soccer
  3. Mnyamane late goal gives United hope against CAF opponents Club Africain Soccer
  4. Late Damian Willemse penalty guides WP to narrow win over Bulls at Loftus Rugby
  5. Struggling champions Wits condemned to yet another defeat Soccer

Latest Videos

Steve Tandy on Scott Baldwin bitten by a Lion
BLF, ANCYL and MK Inkululeko Foundation take on Rupert in Stellenbosch

Related articles

  1. Monreal and Iwobi lead Arsenal stroll past Brighton Soccer
  2. Bafana turn to sports psychologist ahead of must-win Burkina Faso clash Soccer
  3. Burkinabe are riding high Sport
  4. Thembi tops the Banyana charts Sport
  5. Benni is king of Cape derby Sport
  6. Barca on frontline of Catalan split poll Sport
  7. 'Horrible' ref calls need quick reviews Sport
  8. Gabuza's double rescues Pirates Soccer
  9. Doctor Khumalo-inspired Baroka turn the screws on ailing Kaizer Chiefs Soccer
  10. Upstarts Cape Town City tighten their stranglehold on neighbours Ajax Soccer
  11. Sundowns' continental experiences could give SuperSport priceless advantage on ... Soccer
X