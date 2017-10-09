Maritzburg players given time off as club mourn's loss of talented Dlamini

Maritzburg United players were told the shock news of the death of team-mate Mlondi Dlamini at a meeting on Monday morning and immediately given the next two days off as the club reels again from tragedy.

Funeral details will now be finalised with his family after the 20-year old Dlamini was killed on Sunday afternoon in a car accident near Cato Ridge while returning from Durban.

Just over 18 months ago‚ United lost Mondli Cele in a car accident which hit the club hard and was also driving back from Durban.

While Cele was driving the car‚ Dlamini was a passenger in the vehicle he was traveling in.

“We will announce more details of the funeral and the players will return on Wednesday to see how we take this forward‚” general manager Quintin Jettoo told TimesLIVE on Monday morning.