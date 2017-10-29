Chippa United added to Mamelodi Sundowns’ growing woes with a shock 1-0 win in the first round of the Telkom Knockout on Sunday to book themselves their first-ever quarterfinal place in the completion.

Samuel Julies came on as a substitute to score a fairytale 63rd minute goal against the club where he spent the last six seasons without making a breakthrough.

It marked the first win in 12 games for Chippa against Sundowns and their first ever win in the Telkom Knockout as Teboho Moloi stretched his unbeaten run as coach to seven games since taking over.

It is also a third successive loss for Sundowns‚ whose coach Pitso Mosimane admitted before the game that they are in the midst of a slump.

“We have to keep going and not give up. We are a good team‚” said a downcast Mosimane after the game.

“We have to move on‚ dig deeper and try harder.”

Julies had barely been on the pitch for long when he scored‚ sneaking in at the back post to connect with Mpho Mvelase’s cross.