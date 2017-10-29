Chippa shock Sundowns with famous TKO victory
Chippa United added to Mamelodi Sundowns’ growing woes with a shock 1-0 win in the first round of the Telkom Knockout on Sunday to book themselves their first-ever quarterfinal place in the completion.
Samuel Julies came on as a substitute to score a fairytale 63rd minute goal against the club where he spent the last six seasons without making a breakthrough.
It marked the first win in 12 games for Chippa against Sundowns and their first ever win in the Telkom Knockout as Teboho Moloi stretched his unbeaten run as coach to seven games since taking over.
It is also a third successive loss for Sundowns‚ whose coach Pitso Mosimane admitted before the game that they are in the midst of a slump.
“We have to keep going and not give up. We are a good team‚” said a downcast Mosimane after the game.
“We have to move on‚ dig deeper and try harder.”
Julies had barely been on the pitch for long when he scored‚ sneaking in at the back post to connect with Mpho Mvelase’s cross.
Sundowns had half chances in a game but looked largely listless having coming into the game on the back of defeats to Kaizer Chiefs and AmaZulu.
The first chance of the first half came after just 10 minutes as Hlompho Kekana sent in a typically well-placed pass over the top of the Chippa defence and set Thokozani Sekotlong away.
But Chippa keeper Daniel Akpeyi came out quickly to block his effort.
Sekotlong hurt his knee in the process and within 10 minutes had been substituted by George Lebese‚ another of Sundowns’ pre-season signings still battling to get regular game time.
Moments later a Chippa break away was set up by Mpho Mvelase‚ stealing the ball away in midfield and.
This presented Kurt Lentjies with an opportunity to score for the hosts but his effort was blocked by Motjeka Madisha‚ with the rebound falling for Lerato Manzini‚ whose attempted shot was also stopped by Sundowns’ quick thinking defence.
There was also a dodgy offside call against Paseka Mako late in the first half which denied Chippa another opportunity.
Kekana had a chance after the break as he make a good run into the box but hit his shot across the face of goal.
Mako might have made it 2-0 near the end but he mishit his shot with a goal looming.
Chippa showed resilience to hold on to win the game in an afternoon of some history.
In the only other Telkom TKO match played on Sunday‚ Baroka beat limping Cape Town City 1-0 to progress to the next round of the tournament.
The Telkom Knockout quarterfinal draw was conducted immediately after the Chippa vs Sundowns encounter and Moloi's charges will now face Kaizer Chiefs in the next round.
The dates‚ venues and times of the matches will be announced at a later stage.
The full Telkom TKO quarterfinal draw:
- Orlando Pirates v Polokwane City
- Chippa United v Kaizer Chiefs
- Platinum Stars v Bloemfontein Celtic
- Bidvest Wits v Baroka FC
