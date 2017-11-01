Leaders Baroka FC could prolong their stay at the top of the PSL log for the next three weeks if they collect maximum points against unpredictable AmaZulu at King Zwelithini Stadium on Wednesday night.

After Wednesday’s matches‚ the PSL goes on a three-week break until November 21 due to the Telkom Knockout and the Fifa international break where Bafana Bafana will be involved in crucial back-to-back Fifa 2018 World Cup qualifiers against Senegal.

Baroka visit KwaZulu Natal on the back of a narrow but morale-boosting 1-0 win over Telkom Knockout defending champions Cape Town City at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Sunday.

For AmaZulu‚ they are smarting after a heavy 3-0 defeat at the hands of Kaizer Chiefs in the same tournament on Saturday night and coach Cavin Johnson will be looking for a response from his players.

After the defeat to Chiefs‚ Johnson said they would work on the mistakes that cost them a place in the Telkom Knockout quarter-finals to ensure that they are ready for the visit of surprise log leaders Baroka.