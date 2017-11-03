Kgoloko + Doctor = fire‚ says Baroka boss Thobejane
Baroka FC coach Kgoloko Thobejane has likened his working relationship with Kaizer Chiefs legend Doctor Khumalo to a fire that he says will take some extinguishing this season.
Khumalo‚ who spent almost all his playing and coaching career at Amakhosi‚ joined Baroka in a surprise move three months ago to become their technical director and the move appears to be paying dividends for the Limpopo club.
Baroka are currently leading the pack in the PSL with 17 points after 10 matches and are in the quarterfinals the Telkom Knockout‚ where they visit Bidvest Wits in Johannesburg on Saturday night.
“We used to call him ‘16V’ when he was still a player at Chiefs and he is a man of high calibre. In short‚ I can say that Kgoloko plus Doctor is fire. What a combination‚” Thobejane said on Khumalo.
Thobejane‚ who has worked with Baroka for many years since their days in the third division‚ said he enjoys partnering with Khumalo because they share the same football ideas.
“The relationship is the best of the best because we have the same philosophy and we also have quality in terms of players.” Baroka’s coach said.
“Last season we had a lot of mediocre players but this season we have players who can score goals and play football that as coaches we like.
“I am happy to work with Doctor. He is my technical director and he is not a threat to me.
“In most of the teams‚ when they hire a technical director they fight with coaches but we are working harmoniously.”
After this week’s cup quarterfinals matches‚ domestic football goes into a two-week break because of Fifa international dates‚ then there is a further week’s break in the league due to the Telkom semifinals‚ before the PSL finally resumes on November 21.
Thobejane’s focus is on Wits in the cup competition.
“Going into this game against Wits on Saturday night‚ we are more than ready and we want to bring to this hoodoo against them to an end.
“We have never beaten them after three matches in the PSL but we normally lose to teams that are struggling‚” Thobejane said in reference to Wits beating Baroka in Polokwane two weeks ago for Gavin Hunt’s side to notch just their second win of the season.
“We do well against teams that have muscles‚ these teams that we meet while they are struggling have our number.
“The Telkom Knockout is not like a league game – there must be a winner and we will be ready.”
- TimesLIVE
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE