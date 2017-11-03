Baroka FC coach Kgoloko Thobejane has likened his working relationship with Kaizer Chiefs legend Doctor Khumalo to a fire that he says will take some extinguishing this season.

Khumalo‚ who spent almost all his playing and coaching career at Amakhosi‚ joined Baroka in a surprise move three months ago to become their technical director and the move appears to be paying dividends for the Limpopo club.

Baroka are currently leading the pack in the PSL with 17 points after 10 matches and are in the quarterfinals the Telkom Knockout‚ where they visit Bidvest Wits in Johannesburg on Saturday night.

“We used to call him ‘16V’ when he was still a player at Chiefs and he is a man of high calibre. In short‚ I can say that Kgoloko plus Doctor is fire. What a combination‚” Thobejane said on Khumalo.

Thobejane‚ who has worked with Baroka for many years since their days in the third division‚ said he enjoys partnering with Khumalo because they share the same football ideas.

“The relationship is the best of the best because we have the same philosophy and we also have quality in terms of players.” Baroka’s coach said.

“Last season we had a lot of mediocre players but this season we have players who can score goals and play football that as coaches we like.

“I am happy to work with Doctor. He is my technical director and he is not a threat to me.

“In most of the teams‚ when they hire a technical director they fight with coaches but we are working harmoniously.”