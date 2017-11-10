They also got the better of Burkina Faso with a 3-1 win at FNB Stadium when only 16 000 fans pitched at FNB Stadium.

This was on the back of having lost twice to minnows Cape Verde and the nation had seemingly lost hope of the team making it to Russia next year.

Bafana’s clash with a superior-on-paper Senegal on Friday night has them being written off again.

But if you go back to the Nigeria and Burkina Faso matches‚ you soon realise perhaps you are writing Bafana off at your own peril.

Coach Stuart Baxter‚ who said he cannot afford to walk around camp like he’s having a semi-heart attack because of the magnitude of this match‚ certainly wants his players to also have a normal approach rather than being desperate to win. That could lead to them being error-prone‚ which could lead to an undesired result‚ he has said.

“You can’t concentrate more because it means more‚ that’s not how it works. I think people sometimes think that if the players want it bad enough‚ it would happen and that’s not how it works‚ because wanting it so much sometimes you get like England.

“I don’t think there’s a country in the world that wants to win the World Cup more than England‚ but the more they want it the more they fail‚” Baxter explained.