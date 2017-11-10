Only Friday night’s most vital game for Bafana Bafana in seven years can ultimately provide the answer on why it was so vital for Stuart Baxter to play Itumeleng Khune‚ even with a face mask.

Khune the warrior has emerged for the second time in this qualifying campaign‚ where Bafana have been left a mission impossible‚ though one that just might also be possible‚ to beat Senegal in Polokwane on Friday night‚ then Dakar again on Tuesday‚ to reach the Russia 2018 World Cup.

There are other South African goalkeepers‚ of course. And Khune’s selection to start wearing a face mask to protect an injury picked up in Kaizer Chiefs’ 1-0 Telkom Knockout win against Chippa United has cause alarm among some supporters.

He might well find himself a target for the Senegalese.