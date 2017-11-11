TimesLIVE’s ratings of the Bafana Bafana players in Friday’s 2-0 defeat recognises the slick interchange of passing through much of an exciting first half but is also cognisant of the epidemic in front of goal that has beset the local game.

ITUMELENG KHUNE – 7

Back as captain and playing with a face mask to protect his broken eye socket‚ Khune should be given an automatic 10 out of 10 just for his effort to play in the game. He made no errors but will be disappointed with the two goals that beat him as his defence left him horribly exposed.

SIFISO HANTI – 3

The left-back was too slow and indecisive going forward‚ and ineffective with the delivery of the ball. And he was also caught horribly out of position as Senegal swept forward to score their second goal.

MORGAN GOULD – 5

Positioning for the 34-year-old centreback was too static and he was often sucked across when mistakes were made by his defensive partners. Did not command the air as he had in the past.

CLAYTON DANIELS – 4

Had a tough evening dealing with Sadio Mane and the rest of the Senegal attackers and it was his inability to clear in the air‚ and consequent defensive error giving the ball away‚ that led to the second goal. He was also all at sea‚ and backing off as Mane threaded the ball through for the first.

THAMSANQA MKHIZE – 5

The own goal was unfortunate but Mkhize battled against top quality opponents and his inability at international level was made all-too clear. Although he did battle forward in search of adding impetus to the attack.

DEAN FURMAN – 7

Was the link for all the smart passing movement in the first half and again worked his socks off in another unselfish performance. But he battled without possession to make an impact in the middle.

KAMOHELO MOKOTJO – 5

A player who is much more comfortable in a slower game found it hard to keep up as he pushed forward far too often‚ losing possession and negating his best ability to provide a screen for the back four.

THEMBA ZWANE – 6

One of the few South African players to get off a shot on target‚ he was part of many enterprising moves without really making much of an overall impact on the game.

SIBUSISO VILAKAZI – 5

Had one shot on target which he hit straight at the keeper‚ when a yard either side might have resulted in a goal.

LEBOGANG MANYAMA – 5

Back in the starting lineup he crashed the ball again the crossbar midway through the first half and then hit a free-kick just over the top but never used his pace to proper effect.

PERCY TAU – 5

Full of running and passing but not able to get a crack in on goal. Had a chance with the rebound off the keeper in the first half but was a split second too slow and found himself offside at other crucial times.

SUBSTITUTES

ANDILE JALI – 6

Came off the bench with 28 minutes to go and added a little bit of industry to the South African midfield.

SIPHIWE TSHABALALA – 4

His introduction after four years out of international football did not produce the impact the coach was looking for and seemed a futile exercise with younger options like Phakamani Mahlambi on the bench

BRADLEY GROBLER – n/a

He had only seven minutes at the end when the game was already lost.