Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela has predicted a low winning points tally in the Absa Premiership in 2017-18.

This season the league has dragged itself past the one-third stage so sluggishly that even struggling Chiefs – in sixth place on 15 points from 11 games – remain in contention as they meet Free State Stars at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday (kickoff: 6pm).

Leaders Baroka FC have just 19 points from 11 games in a start to the season that has been characterised by a high number of low-scoring draws.

The mythical mark PSL coaches aim for‚ and which varies up and down depending on the nature of a season‚ to win the league is 60 points. This season Komphela believes the winning total will be lower.

“I think if you were to use a scale of‚ say‚ after 10 matches‚ where are we on points? Ten matches under normal circumstances should give you 20 points‚” Komphela said this week after Chiefs were held to a 0-0 draw by AmaZulu in Umlazi on Wednesday night.