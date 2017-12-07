Soccer

Pitso on Teko book claims

07 December 2017 - 07:41 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
Teko Modise sign his book during the Launch of the book, The Curse of Teko Modise at Exclusive Books, Mall of Rosebank on November 29, 2017 in Johannesburg.
Teko Modise sign his book during the Launch of the book, The Curse of Teko Modise at Exclusive Books, Mall of Rosebank on November 29, 2017 in Johannesburg.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has finally broken his silence and responded to the scathing revelations contained in Teko Modise's tell-all memoir, The Curse of Teko Modise.

Modise made several explosive revelations about his relationship with Mosimane, including that they were not on speaking terms in the final two years of his career at Sundowns.

Mosimane had initially declined to comment on the book since it was launched last month. But he finally offered his views this week, even though he did not reveal much.

"I don't want to talk about Teko; let's give him a break," Mosimane said.

"He knows the contribution I made to his career ... Let Teko be on a honeymoon and let's leave it like that."

On whether he would make contact with Modise, Mosimane declined to give a direct answer but said he never chased the Cape Town City player away from Sundowns.

"I want us to remain the way I was when I got him from City Pillars. I did not say he must go; he left [on his own].

"I have always told you (journalists) he will stay at Sundowns for as long as he wanted. He is a legend and I appreciate all the work he has done when I was a coach. He has done well for the club and let's leave it like that."

