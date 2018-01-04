Soccer

Kaizer Chiefs confirm signing of Siphelele Ntshangase

04 January 2018 - 18:22 By Marc Strydom
Image: Twitter/ Kaizer Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs have officially announced they have signed skilled playmaker Siphelele Ntshangase from Baroka FC.

The Soweto giants announced the much-speculated on deal on their official Twitter page on Thursday evening.

Above a picture showing Ntshangase displaying his new No.5 Amakhosi jersey, and flanked by Chiefs' football manager Bobby Motaung and chairman Kaizer Motaung, the club Tweeted: "Ntshangase becomes a Khosi!

"Kaizer Chiefs would like to announce the arrival of another attacking midfielder, Siphelele Ntshangase from Baroka FC on a two and a half year deal with the option to extend his stay with Amakhosi for one year.

"Welcome to the Family!

Speculation is been that Ntshangase has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal with Amakhosi.

Bobby Motaung had earlier confirmed the club hoped to tie up Siphelele Ntshangase’s signature from Baroka FC on Thursday.

Motaung confirmed what had been told to TimesLIVE on Thursday morning by Ntshangase’s agent‚ Jazzman Mahlakgane‚ and Baroka CEO Morgan Mammila‚ that Chiefs had agreed to the Limpopo club’s asking price‚ and the deal should be concluded on Thursday.

Mahlakgane had said Ntshangase was on a plane to Johannesburg on Thursday morning to undergo his medical assessment with Chiefs.

The deal for Ntshangase to move to Amakhosi has been reported as on and off in the media‚ and on social media‚ at a bewildering pace.

Bloemfontein Celtic had been waiting in the wings to snap up Ntshangase in a proposed swap/sell agreement should Chiefs and Baroka not have been able to agree terms.

However‚ Ntshangase‚ who finally received his Premier League breakthrough from Black Leopards after years of attracting attention in the First Division at the start of the 2017-18 season‚ is believed to have been set on a move to Chiefs.

Ntshangase signed a two-year contract‚ until June 2019‚ when he joined Baroka in August.

