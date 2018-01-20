Bloemfontein Celtic always knew they might have a tough introduction to 2018 playing four tough games away from home out of six‚ coach Veselin Jelusic said after his side’s 1-0 Absa Premiership defeat against Bidvest Wits on Friday night.

Jelusic’s team had it tough in a flat match between two heavy-legged teams at Bidvest Stadium.

After an uneventful first 25 minutes‚ Sifiso Hlanti’s free-kick for Wits was aimed at Thulani Hlatshwayo on the edge of the area. Celtic’s Lorenzo Gordinho got up for the intercepting header‚ which skewed in the direction of the top-left corner of the centreback’s goal‚ Mpho Maruping forced to handball on the line.

Maruping was red-carded‚ James Keene stepped up to slot the penalty‚ and Celtic could not fight back from a goal down with 10 men.