The judge in former South Africa Football Association (Safa) vice-president Chief Mwelo Nonkonyana's unfair dismissal case against the association has reserved judgement until Friday.

The case appeared before the court on Monday.

It was not clear whether the judge would pass judgement on Friday on the whole case‚ or just an application by Safa's lawyers to have it postponed.

The case has a bearing on whether Nonkonyana can run in Safa's presidential election of March 24 against current incumbent Danny Jordaan‚ who will stand for re-election.

Nonkonyana and another potential candidate‚ former Bafana Bafana captain Lucas Radebe‚ have been declared ineligible to run due to rules in the Safa's constitution saying aspirants have to come from within the association's structures.