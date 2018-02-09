Baroka FC coach Kgoloko Thobejane has been suspended‚ the club have confirmed.

The Limpopo club’s CEO‚ Morgan Mammila‚ could not divulge the reasons for the suspension.

“Yes it’s true. The coach has been suspended‚” Mammila told TimesLIVE on Friday afternoon.

Unconfirmed information reaching TimesLIVE‚ denied by Mammila‚ was that the suspension had to do with an allegation of drinking by the coach with certain players after a match.