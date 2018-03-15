Soccer

Striker Ryan Moon says Kaizer Chiefs can still win the league title

15 March 2018 - 15:27 By Sazi Hadebe
Kaizer Chiefs' striker Ryan Moon and his teammate Joseph Molangoane challeges Xola Mlambo of Orlando Pirates during the Absa Premiership match at Soccer City, Soweto on 03 March 2018.
Kaizer Chiefs' striker Ryan Moon and his teammate Joseph Molangoane challeges Xola Mlambo of Orlando Pirates during the Absa Premiership match at Soccer City, Soweto on 03 March 2018.
Image: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs young striker Ryan Moon has cautioned his teammates against looking over their shoulders as the race for the Absa Premiership rolls to a boiling point.

And with seven matches remaining‚ Chiefs are eight points behind log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns and have a chance to close that aperture to five if they defeat AmaZulu at the FNB Stadium on Saturday.

“We should focus on ourselves and get ourselves right‚” said Moon at Chiefs' Naturena headquarters on Thursday.

“We must look at the game ahead of us against AmaZulu and not worry too much about Sundowns or Orlando Pirates who are ahead of us.”

Moon will be itching to add a goal or two to his four-goal tally in the league against AmaZulu as Amakhosi look to stay in a race that is now almost out of their hands after dropping five points in their last two games against Pirates (3-1 defeat) and Bloemfontein Celtic (0-0).

“We must just get our three points and move on to the next game‚” said Moon‚ who started on the bench against Stellenbosch FC in the last 16 game of the Nedbank Cup in Durban last week.

The 21-year-old striker admitted that they’ve had a difficult season and they are now under pressure to deliver at least one trophy to their supporters.

“It’s always difficult because Chiefs is a team that wants to win trophies.

"The fans expect it and the coach and everyone around us expect it.

“It’s not easy for us to just run our own race.

"We are aware of the fact that we have to win something this season.

“There’s still a Nedbank and the league is not completely out of our hands.

"We just have to focus and keep going.

“At the end of the day‚ yes it’s about the fans but I think we have to focus on ourselves.

"It’s important that we have self-belief.

“If we don’t believe in ourselves how can the fans believe in us?

"I think it’s for us to believe in each other‚ believe in our coach and just move forward.”

READ MORE:

Sredojevic can't decide if Mokwena's call-up to Bafana makes him happy or sad

Orlando Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic seemingly can not make up his mind if he is happy or sad that his assistant‚ Rhulani Mokwena‚ has been ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Shaky truce between 'Ace' Ncobo and Safa president Danny Jordaan but...

Former top referee and Premier Soccer League (PSL) general manager Andile "Ace" Ncobo will not contest the South African Football Association's ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Bafana climb up Fifa rankings despite not playing a match in four months

Bafana Bafana have climbed a single place to number 76 in the latest FIFA World Rankings released on Thursday‚ continuing what has been an upward ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Wits' Angola opponents sweating over fitness of one of their stalwart players

Angolan side Primeiro de Agosto travelled to South African on Wednesday for the second leg of their African Champions League second round tie with ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Most read

  1. I want to play until I’m 40‚ says Kaizer Chiefs goalie Itumeleng Khune Soccer
  2. McCarthy compares City’s progress to that of Manchester equivalent Guardiola Soccer
  3. Tau plays down suggestions he's favourite for PSL player of the season award Soccer
  4. Shaky truce between 'Ace' Ncobo and Safa president Danny Jordaan but........ Soccer
  5. MotoGP, Man United and Mike Tyson: 5 winning sports doccies on Showmax Sport

Latest Videos

Smooth criminal: Thief gets away with a cell phone at a Johannesburg restaurant
Busted! Watch how this home affairs official keeps herself entertained at work

Related articles

  1. Wily veteran Letsholonyane shares his thoughts about Teboho Mokoena Soccer
  2. City owner Comitis had guts to take a chance on me‚ says coach McCarthy Soccer
  3. King Messi lights up the Nou Camp yet again as Barcelona crush Chelsea Soccer
  4. Cape Town City knock Orlando Pirates out of Nedbank Cup Soccer
  5. Sascoc cost Safa millions of rands‚ says Safa CEO Mumble Soccer
  6. Orlando Pirates dealt major blow ahead of Cape Town City showdown Soccer
  7. SA-based players dominate Zimbabwe squad for four-nations tournament Soccer
  8. Please be patient with Jeremy Brockie‚ pleads Sundowns' Manqoba Mngqithi Soccer
  9. Five of the best young players in Baxter's Bafana squad Soccer
  10. Nonkonyana files court papers in a bid to stop the Safa elections Soccer
  11. Orlando Pirates stars in the Zambia squad to face Bafana Bafana Soccer
  12. We gave Sundowns too much respect‚ says EC Bees coach Soccer
X