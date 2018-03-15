Kaizer Chiefs young striker Ryan Moon has cautioned his teammates against looking over their shoulders as the race for the Absa Premiership rolls to a boiling point.

And with seven matches remaining‚ Chiefs are eight points behind log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns and have a chance to close that aperture to five if they defeat AmaZulu at the FNB Stadium on Saturday.

“We should focus on ourselves and get ourselves right‚” said Moon at Chiefs' Naturena headquarters on Thursday.

“We must look at the game ahead of us against AmaZulu and not worry too much about Sundowns or Orlando Pirates who are ahead of us.”

Moon will be itching to add a goal or two to his four-goal tally in the league against AmaZulu as Amakhosi look to stay in a race that is now almost out of their hands after dropping five points in their last two games against Pirates (3-1 defeat) and Bloemfontein Celtic (0-0).

“We must just get our three points and move on to the next game‚” said Moon‚ who started on the bench against Stellenbosch FC in the last 16 game of the Nedbank Cup in Durban last week.

The 21-year-old striker admitted that they’ve had a difficult season and they are now under pressure to deliver at least one trophy to their supporters.

“It’s always difficult because Chiefs is a team that wants to win trophies.

"The fans expect it and the coach and everyone around us expect it.

“It’s not easy for us to just run our own race.

"We are aware of the fact that we have to win something this season.

“There’s still a Nedbank and the league is not completely out of our hands.

"We just have to focus and keep going.

“At the end of the day‚ yes it’s about the fans but I think we have to focus on ourselves.

"It’s important that we have self-belief.

“If we don’t believe in ourselves how can the fans believe in us?

"I think it’s for us to believe in each other‚ believe in our coach and just move forward.”