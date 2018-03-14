Nonkonyana files court papers in a bid to stop the Safa elections

Chief Mwelo Nonkonyana on Tuesday filed court papers in a bid to stop the South African Football Association's (Safa) Elective Congress from going ahead on March 24.

Nonkonyana‚ the chairman of the House of Traditional Leaders in the Eastern Cape‚ has sought relief from the South Gauteng High Court because of alleged irregularities that include the withdrawal from the election process of auditors KPMG and the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC).

He also has a pending court matter against Safa regarding to his removal from the association's structures in 2013.

“As one of the leaders for change in South African football‚ I have taken a step to launch an urgent application in the South Gauteng High court‚ pending the finalisation of my dispute at the same court and also in the light that we don’t have auditors and we don’t have an independent electoral commission‚” he said.

“The entire process has been riddled with gross irregularities and manipulation by current Safa president Dr. Danny Jordaan and his lackeys.

"Hence I want this entire process (the elective process) to start from the beginning so we can all be part and parcel of electing a credible leadership that can take South African football to new and greater heights.”

Safa spokesperson Dominic Chimhavi declined to comment.