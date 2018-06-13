Senegal have a special place in World Cup folklore after their heroics in 2002 saw them reach the quarterfinals‚ where they were unlucky to lose to Turkey in extra-time.

That side had the likes of current coach Aliou Cissé‚ Henri Camara‚ El Hadji Diouf‚ Papa Bouba Diop and goalkeeper Tony Sylva‚ and captured the imagination of the world under coach Bruno Metsu‚ the Frenchman who sadly passed away aged 59 in 2013.

It remains‚ up until now‚ Senegal’s only ever appearance at the World Cup and it has been something of a mystery why it has taken them 16 years to return given the enormous talent in the country.

But Class of 2018 could well replicate that as they have a side packed with players from Europe’s elite leagues‚ and compete in a Group H that presents a good opportunity for progression.