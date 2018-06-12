PROFILE: Why Tunisia face an uphill battle at the 2018 World Cup

Tunisia enter the 2018 World Cup in Russia without the star quality of the other African contingent‚ but as the top-ranked side on the continent after a good run of success in the last 12 months.

Coach Nabil Maâloul faces a daunting pool stage and must do without key players through injury as the north Africans face an uphill battle to reach the second round for the first time in their history.

Tunisia will be appearing in their fifth finals after debuting in Argentina in 1978‚ before successive qualifications for 1998‚ 2002 and 2006.

Their only victory in 12 matches came 40 years ago when they stunned Mexico 3-1 and then held a powerful West Germany 0-0‚ but still failed to make the knockout stages after a 1-0 loss to Poland.