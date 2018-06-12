Bafana coach Baxter keeping his fingers crossed for Andile Jali at new club Sundowns

Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter hopes that Andile Jali comes back to the Premier Soccer League (PSL) with the right attitude‚ showing what he has learned in just over four years playing in Belgium.

Baxter noted that players returning from Europe can go two ways – either impressing‚ or struggling to adapt back to the PSL.

He said he hopes Bafana central midfielder Jali‚ who signed for Mamelodi Sundowns last week after his contract was terminated with Belgian club KV Oostende in April‚ displays the latter.