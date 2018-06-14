Coachless Chiefs attract ire of fans on social media after releasing five players
Kaizer Chiefs have released five players ahead of the new season‚ including jersey No.10 Keegan Buchanan.
The announcements on Thursday caused a stir among their legion of fans on social media after the club announced the departure of Tsepo Masilela‚ Sibusiso Khumalo‚ Keagan Buchanan‚ Edmond Chirambandare and William Twala despite the head coaching job still being vacant.
Other teams have been announcing signings for weeks nithule, nizothi gqi namhlanje nisxelela ngabasishiyayo. Sibathini thina abahambayo?— Nyaméama Yawo Ayew (@sierraleonne_m) June 14, 2018
While the fans approved of the departures‚ most questioned the logic behind releasing players even though the club is coachless‚ thus depriving the new incoming head coach an opportunity to form his opinion of the squad that is at his disposal – including the departing five.
Its clearly shows that our team is runned by a stupid Team Manager how can the team release players while we dnt have a coach— Gift (@Gift28775876) June 14, 2018
“These players are immensely talented‚ but couldn’t find their form with us.
"We do not want to keep a good player inactive and that’s why we will allow them to express their talents elsewhere‚” said Chiefs football manager Bobby Motaung.
My beloved kc is dead,dead how do you announce exits when the incoming coach has not had a look at them,you're panicking you just want to announce something nje— TheRealTakuza (@TheRealTakuza) June 14, 2018
Aren't we suppose to get the coach first before we release players? The way things are done in my team though😒— NYAMBOSE (@Mduduzi7M) June 14, 2018
Masilela has been with Amakhosi for six years‚ winning two league titles and as many domestic cups.
Twala‚ who was on loan at Maritzburg United for the last six months‚ and Chirambadare and Keagan Buchanan‚ as well as full-back Khumalo have all been at Naturena since 2016.
Motaung added that Chiefs would make further announcements on new players and the appointment of a head coach.
“It will be just a matter of time before we will make further announcements.”
