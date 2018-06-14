Among the 32 teams that will be vying for the ultimate prize in world football‚ there will be five African teams in the form of Egypt‚ Tunisia‚ Morocco‚ Senegal and Nigeria.

We look at top five African players who have the potential to catch the eye in Russia.

1) Achraf Hakimi (Morocco‚ Real Madrid)

Former Real coach Zinedine Zidane had such confidence in the 19-year old right-back that he did not have a problem selling established Brazil international Danilo to Manchester City last season.

He is slowly establishing himself in the Real side and he is going to be vital for Morocco if they are going to make a statement in Russia.