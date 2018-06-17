No need to panic says Germany coach Loew after shock Mexico defeat

Germany coach Joachim Loew said there was no need for panic or radical change despite his team again looking defensively vulnerable in their shock 1-0 defeat to Mexico in the opening game of their World Cup defence.

Germany showed many of the fault lines that had been there for all to see in recent games, and Mexico had obviously been doing their homework as they exploited them again and again and should have scored more goals.

"In the first half we played very badly. We were not able to impose our usual way of playing," Loew told a news conference.

"But we will not just break apart now and become headless and do something completely different. There is no need to break out in panic just because we have lost a match."