Bloemfontein Celtic prepare to unveil new head coach and signings

19 June 2018 - 12:54 By Nick Said
Bloemfontein Celtic fans will be eager to find out who will be the club's new head coach and players for the 2018/19 season.
Image: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images

Bloemfontein Celtic are on the brink of announcing a new coach as the players return for pre-season on Wednesday‚ club CEO Khumbulani Konco has confirmed to TimesLIVE.

Konco would not be drawn on the name of the new tactician but says he will be unveiled “anytime from today‚ but definitely before the end of the week”.

Cash-strapped Celtic reached a mutual separation with Serbian coach Veselin Jelusic‚ who tendered his resignation last week amid reports he was owed money by the Free State side.

The club chose not to enforce his contract‚ which still had a year to run.

“We have the new coach in place and he will be announced very soon‚” Konco said.

“We will also be announcing new signings as we start our preparations for the new season. It is important that we make additions to our squad.”

Konco says it is business as usual with the club up for sale and says there has been no further news on that front as owner Max Tshabalala seeks a local buyer to keep the team in the Free State.

“Nothing has changed on that front‚ we are preparing for the new season as we normally do.”

Konco suggested the team would likely have a camp in Johannesburg to prepare for the campaign‚ but those details will likely be sorted out with the new coach.

“We will likely do what we normally do‚ which is go to Jo’burg for a camp. This will be a normal pre-season for us‚ it is important we prepare well.”

Celtic finished 11th last season‚ but were just a point outside of the top eight and three points behind fifth-placed Cape Town City.

