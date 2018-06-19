Bloemfontein Celtic are on the brink of announcing a new coach as the players return for pre-season on Wednesday‚ club CEO Khumbulani Konco has confirmed to TimesLIVE.

Konco would not be drawn on the name of the new tactician but says he will be unveiled “anytime from today‚ but definitely before the end of the week”.

Cash-strapped Celtic reached a mutual separation with Serbian coach Veselin Jelusic‚ who tendered his resignation last week amid reports he was owed money by the Free State side.