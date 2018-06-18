The PSL's promotion/relegation play-offs could be replayed if Ajax are successful

Ajax Cape Town may have to wait another week to 10 days to hear their fate in the bid to have an arbitration judgement against the club set aside‚ but are “positive” that the outcome will be in their favour.

Judge Denise Fisher has reserved her decision in Ajax’s application to review Advocate William Mokhari’s arbitration ruling from May that relegated the Cape Town club to the National First Division after they had points docked from three matches in which they fielded striker Tendai Ndoro.

If Ajax are successful they will be restored to 15th position in the Absa Premiership and that would force a re-run of the Promotion/Relegation Play-Offs‚ unless the Premier Soccer League can find another solution.