18 June 2018 - 17:17 By Nick Said
Ajax Cape Town CEO Ari Efstathiou looks on on the final day of the Absa Premiership against Kaizer Chiefs at Cape Town Stadium.
Image: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix
Image: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Ajax Cape Town may have to wait another week to 10 days to hear their fate in the bid to have an arbitration judgement against the club set aside‚ but are “positive” that the outcome will be in their favour.

Judge Denise Fisher has reserved her decision in Ajax’s application to review Advocate William Mokhari’s arbitration ruling from May that relegated the Cape Town club to the National First Division after they had points docked from three matches in which they fielded striker Tendai Ndoro.

If Ajax are successful they will be restored to 15th position in the Absa Premiership and that would force a re-run of the Promotion/Relegation Play-Offs‚ unless the Premier Soccer League can find another solution.

“I am guessing but I believe we should hear in the next seven to 10 days‚” Ajax CEO Ari Efstathiou told TimesLIVE.

“We did very well in our arguments which had six telling points.

“You just need one of those six to stick and the judge will rule in our favour. So from our point of view it was positive.”

Whatever Fisher decides it is unlikely to be the end of the matter.

If Ajax are unsuccessful in their bid they have vowed to take the matter to the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland.

And if Ajax win their case‚ there will almost certainly be a challenge to the decision from potentially the PSL‚ SuperSport United and Polokwane City.

SuperSport are interested parties because the points they were awarded from their 1-0 loss to Ajax helped them to qualify for the MTN8 next season‚ dislodging AmaZulu.

The latter have therefore joined Ajax in their pursuit of having the decision of Mokhari set aside.

Black Leopards‚ who won the Promotion/Relegation play-offs that have already been played‚ would also challenge such a decision.

Their chairman‚ David Thidiela‚ referred all questions from TimesLIVE to the PSL.

“You must speak to the league‚ I am not involved in any of this‚” he said‚ even though the Limpopo club is very much part of the puzzle and directly affected.

Ajax are accused of fielding Ndoro despite the fact that they are his third club of the 2017/18 season‚ which contravenes FIFA rules.

Ajax claim there are extenuating circumstances and that they had a mandate to field him from the PSL's Dispute Resolution Chamber.

