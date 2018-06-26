Step aside Patrice Motsepe‚ a shake-up is happening at Gift Links’ Egyptian club Pyramids FC that is threatening to change the face of the sport in that country and possibly the African continent too.

Links had an excellent first six months at the side after joining from Platinum Stars in January‚ which led to his call-up to Bafana Bafana for the Cosafa Cup and a successful international debut.

The teenager is certainly a star on the rise‚ but may now find his progress stunted as the Egyptian clubs goes through a major overhaul that it hopes will elevate it to among the leading teams in Africa.