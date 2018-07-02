Ajax Cape Town are “naturally pleased” but are still examining the latest judgement in their favour in the on-going Tendai Ndoro saga that has seen the club dramatically restored to 15th position in the league on Monday.

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) have also responded‚ saying they are considering their position‚ with the executive committee of the organisation to decide whether to keep on fighting the issue with the scheduled start of the new season just four weeks way.

The judgement reverses Ajax’s relegation‚ for now‚ and makes the outcome of the recent Promotion/Relegation Play-Offs that saw Black Leopards elevated to the top-flight invalid‚ creating a significant headache for the League.