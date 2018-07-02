Ajax Cape Town react to news of their dramatic restoration to the PSL topflight
Ajax Cape Town are “naturally pleased” but are still examining the latest judgement in their favour in the on-going Tendai Ndoro saga that has seen the club dramatically restored to 15th position in the league on Monday.
The Premier Soccer League (PSL) have also responded‚ saying they are considering their position‚ with the executive committee of the organisation to decide whether to keep on fighting the issue with the scheduled start of the new season just four weeks way.
The judgement reverses Ajax’s relegation‚ for now‚ and makes the outcome of the recent Promotion/Relegation Play-Offs that saw Black Leopards elevated to the top-flight invalid‚ creating a significant headache for the League.
Judge Denise Fisher ruled that only FIFA can adjudicate on the matter of Ndoro’s eligibility‚ though the global governing body has twice before batted the issue back to the South African Football Association (SAFA) when approached.
“Ajax Cape Town are naturally very pleased with Judge Fisher’s ruling to set aside Advocate William Mokhari’s award‚” Ajax CEO Ari Efstathiou said.
“The club will make further comment once full clarity on Judge Fisher’s judgement is received from its legal team.”
The PSL said they were also studying the judgement before deciding on their next steps‚ with the executive committee‚ of which Ajax is a member‚ set to make a decision “in due course”.
“It is necessary for the League to properly consider the meaning and effect of the judgement before making any further comment on the matter‚” the PSL said in a statement.
“The judgement and advice of the League’s advisors will be considered by the PSL Executive Committee and the appropriate steps will be taken in due course.”
The League now finds itself in a difficult position‚ potentially unable to replay the play-offs ahead of the new season‚ both because Leopards may challenge such an action in court‚ and because the squads of the affected teams‚ which also includes Jomo Cosmos‚ have changed significantly from July 1 when players were either released or moved to new clubs.
The other effects of the judgement are‚ as things stand‚ that AmaZulu are restored to the top half of the table and SuperSport United miss out on the MTN8 for the first time in their history.
Advocate Mokhari has stripped Ajax of points gained in the wins over Platinum Stars and SuperSport‚ as well as a draw with Polokwane City.
Advocate Mokhari handed those matches to Ajax’s opponents with 3-0 scorelines‚ which plunged the club to the foot of the table.
As the ruling has been set aside on review‚ that situation is reversed for now‚ though further legal action by the PSL‚ or if FIFA do take on the matter and find in the League’s favour‚ could still see Ajax sent to the National First Division.