Eight Sharks added to Bok training squad ahead of Rugby Championship

Eight Sharks’ players have been added to the Springbok training group for this year’s Rugby Championship.

Beast Mtawarira‚ Thomas du Toit (both props)‚ Akker van der Merwe (hooker) and Jean-Luc du Preez (loose forward) as well as four backline players Lukhanyo Am‚ André Esterhuizen (both centres)‚ Makazole Mapimpi and Lwazi Mvovo (both wings) have been added to the group.

They will join the camp on Thursday in Stellenbosch‚ where the group is currently busy with preparations for the next month’s Rugby Championship.

Players from the Lions will be added to the training squad once they have completed their Super Rugby commitments. The Lions tackle the Waratahs in the semi-finals at Ellis Park on Saturday.

The training group also includes the recuperating of Eben Etzebeth who captained the Springboks last year.