Eight Sharks added to Bok training squad ahead of Rugby Championship
Eight Sharks’ players have been added to the Springbok training group for this year’s Rugby Championship.
Beast Mtawarira‚ Thomas du Toit (both props)‚ Akker van der Merwe (hooker) and Jean-Luc du Preez (loose forward) as well as four backline players Lukhanyo Am‚ André Esterhuizen (both centres)‚ Makazole Mapimpi and Lwazi Mvovo (both wings) have been added to the group.
They will join the camp on Thursday in Stellenbosch‚ where the group is currently busy with preparations for the next month’s Rugby Championship.
Players from the Lions will be added to the training squad once they have completed their Super Rugby commitments. The Lions tackle the Waratahs in the semi-finals at Ellis Park on Saturday.
The training group also includes the recuperating of Eben Etzebeth who captained the Springboks last year.
Meanwhile‚ Cobus Wiese and JD Schickerling have both been released from the training camp back to the Western Province Currie Cup team.
SA Rugby said in a statement: “The Springbok coaching and conditioning staff are managing the workload of the national players after a strenuous Super Rugby campaign‚ which for instance sees resting periods for several Springboks who were involved in the June internationals.”
The Rugby Championships kick off on August 18 when Australia host New Zealand in Sydney. Later in the day South Africa will host Argentina in Durban.
Springbok training squad: Forwards: Jean-Luc du Plessis (Sharks)‚ Pieter-Steph du Toit (Stormers)‚ Thomas du Toit (Sharks)‚ Eben Etzebeth (Stormers)‚ Steven Kitshoff (Stormers)‚ Siya Kolisi (Stormers)‚ Wilco Louw (Stormers)‚ Frans Malherbe (Stormers)‚ Bongi Mbonambi (Stormers)‚ Salmaan Moerat (Stormers)‚ Tendai Mtawarira (Sharks)‚ Sikhumbuzo Notshe (Stormers)‚ Trevor Nyakane (Bulls)‚ Coenie Oosthuizen (Sharks)‚ RG Snyman (Bulls)‚ Akker van der Merwe (Sharks)‚ Marco van Staden (Bulls).
Backs: Lukhanyo Am (Sharks)‚ Damian de Allende (Stormers)‚ André Esterhuizen (Sharks)‚ Warrick Gelant (Bulls)‚ Jesse Kriel (Vodacom Bulls)‚ Makazole Mapimpi (Sharks)‚ Lwazi Mvovo (Sharks)‚ Embrose Papier (Bulls)‚ Handré Pollard (Bulls)‚ Ivan van Zyl (Bulls) and Damian Willemse (Stormers).