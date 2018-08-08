Evans Rusike goal hands SuperSport win over AmaZulu

SuperSport United registered their first win of the season with a hard fought 1-0 win over AmaZulu during their largely uninspiring Absa Premiership encounter at a chilly and windy Atteridgeville on Wednesday night.

An own goal by AmaZulu defender Xolani Slawula in the 49th minute was enough to hand Kaitano Tembo his first win as full time United coach following their opening defeat to Cape Town City last weekend away from home.

This win, that has pushed United to 10th spot on the standings with three points from two matches, will give them much needed morale boost as they turn their attention to the MTN8 quarter-final clash against Orlando Pirates in Soweto on Saturday.

For AmaZuulu coach Cavin Johnson and his team, they have suffered their first loss of the season after they started their season on a good note with a narrow 1-0 over Baroka FC at home last weekend.