Soccer

Banyana Banyana look ahead to Cosafa semifinals

18 September 2018 - 15:57 By Nick Said
Teammates congratulate Linda Maserame Motlhalo of South Africa on her goal during the COSAFA Womens Championship match between South Africa and Malawi at Wolfson Stadium on September 17, 2018 in Port Elizabeth, South Africa.
Teammates congratulate Linda Maserame Motlhalo of South Africa on her goal during the COSAFA Womens Championship match between South Africa and Malawi at Wolfson Stadium on September 17, 2018 in Port Elizabeth, South Africa.
Image: Richard Huggard/Gallo Images

Banyana Banyana’s emphatic 6-0 hammering of Malawi on Monday showed all their quality as an attacking threat‚ but a greater challenge awaits them in the semi-finals of the 2018 COSAFA Women’s Championship when they clash with East African guest nation Uganda.

South Africa are the defending champions in the competition and along with fellow African Women’s Championship qualifiers Zambia and Cameroon‚ are favourites to take the title.

But Uganda showed their mettle with a 2-1 victory over Zimbabwe to reach the Last 4 and Banyana skipper Janine van Wyk knows they will present a challenge in the semi-finals on Thursday.

"Any opponent that we play will come out against Banyana and give their best‚” Van Wyk said.

“We need to be aware of that‚ but also focus on ourselves. They are obviously going to analyse us too and focus on our weaknesses and try and prevent us from scoring goals.

"We need to be prepared for anything that comes our way. Coach [Desiree Ellis] will prepare us well for Uganda‚ show us their strengths and weaknesses‚ and we just need to come out and perform. If we do that we could be one step ahead of them.

"We have played our style‚ which is to keep the ball on the ground‚ go forward and play as a team. We are in it to win it‚ not for ourselves‚ but as a team.”

While retaining the COSAFA trophy would be a boost‚ Van Wyk admits that the big prize is qualifying for the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup in France next year.

To do that they must finish in the top three at the African Women’s Championship in Ghana in November.

"Before our first game against Madagascar I had a word with the team and a told them that this is where it starts‚ our preparation for the World Cup‚” Van Wyk said.

"Yes‚ we are defending champions in this tournament‚ but we need to start looking at the bigger picture and that is the World Cup. If we start winning here and getting a winning mentality will help us get to where we want to.

"We all need to feel that fire and that burning desire to play at the World Cup‚ especially having had many opportunities to get to there in the past and failed.

"But it is time for this country and this team‚ Banyana Banyana‚ to get to the World Cup. We are always working hard at training because of our end goal‚ who is to see ourselves in France."

READ MORE:

Rampant Banyana Banyana wallop Malawi in COSAFA Women’s Championships

Stalwart defender Janine van Wyk made her 150th international appearance and young gun Linda Motlhalo grabbed a hat-trick as Banyana Banyana cruised ...
Sport
1 day ago

Janine van Wyk on the brink of reaching continental milestone

Banyana Banyana stalwart Janine van Wyk will make her 150th international appearance when the side tackle Malawi in their final Group A game at the ...
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. US judge dismisses concussions lawsuits from former wrestlers against WWE Sport
  2. Dream come through for young player after winning Pirates contract Soccer
  3. Aphelele Fassi on his rise at the Sharks Rugby
  4. Returning Boks muddy Western Province selections Rugby
  5. Durban man says he is pressing ahead with a case of assault against Sundowns' ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Meet Pascal Simba - Roodepoort’s favourite Parkrun cheerleader
‘I have never plotted against Ramaphosa’ - Ace Magashule denies plot allegations
X