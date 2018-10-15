Former Bafana Bafana striker Shaun Bartlett hopes that the national team did not finish all the goals in the 6-0 record win over Seychelles at FNB Stadium at the weekend.

Bafana need another win here in Tuesday's return leg at Stade Linite‚ an artificial turf at the capital‚ Victoria.

Bartlett‚ Bafana’s second all-time scorer with 29 goals in 74 games‚ has rejoined the national team as one of coach Stuart Baxter’s assistants and is relishing another win‚ this time on the road.

“Ultimately‚ it’s about the individual‚ the player who wants to score goals‚” Bartlett told TimesLIVE before Monday's training at the match venue.

“For me‚ it’s the work we put in on the field and it’s nice to see it coming together on match day‚ the things that we do at training.”

Baxter will probably retain the team that did duty in Johannesburg with Lebogang Mothiba and Percy Tau leading the frontline‚ and with the players all at training ahead of the clash with no sign of any injury concerns.