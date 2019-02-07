Soccer

'Who is next?': Sundowns fans react to win

07 February 2019 - 07:24 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Mamelodi Sundowns won 3-0 against Black Leopards in an Absa Premiership game at Loftus stadium on Wednesday.
Image: Mamelodi Sundowns FC via Facebook

Mamelodi Sundowns beat Black Leopards 3-0 in an Absa Premiership game at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria on Wednesday. . 

The win saw Downs take home three points and move to second place on the premiership log, a position previously held by Orlando Pirates.

Lebohang Maboe, Ricardo Nascimento and Isaac Masia, with an own goal, were responsible for the points.

 The club’s supporters took to Twitter to celebrate and congratulate Downs.

