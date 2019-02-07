'Who is next?': Sundowns fans react to win
Mamelodi Sundowns beat Black Leopards 3-0 in an Absa Premiership game at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria on Wednesday. .
The win saw Downs take home three points and move to second place on the premiership log, a position previously held by Orlando Pirates.
Lebohang Maboe, Ricardo Nascimento and Isaac Masia, with an own goal, were responsible for the points.
The club’s supporters took to Twitter to celebrate and congratulate Downs.
3 Points— Comrade Ntanzi (@Stunnah100) February 6, 2019
3 Goals
2nd Spot...Esperance next....Goodnight Downs 🔥👆 #DownsLive #Sundowns pic.twitter.com/Rqu9GP5JDw
Brilliant performance #Sundowns #DownsLive #DownsLeopards we are defending the league!— Lekena (@ProfBoski) February 6, 2019
Such an amazing player. Thapelo Morena 👏🏽💛👆🏽 #DownsLive pic.twitter.com/T6ABPmXWEZ— Bubu (@Gillz__October) February 6, 2019
Mamelodi Sundowns is playing beautiful football #AbsaPrem #Sundowns #SSDiski pic.twitter.com/WvLiuXVvT1— 💛MoAfrika💚 👆and💛👆 other 💚👆57fans💛👆 (@BlackisGoldz) February 6, 2019