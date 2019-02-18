Benni McCarthy says his players are always talking about English side Manchester City

Benni McCarthy admits he is puzzled by the inconsistency of his Cape Town City side even if they are in contention to do the league and cup double this season.

A 3-0 weekend win over Highlands Park put City into the quarter-finals of the Nedbank Cup but left the coach both pleased and perplexed.

It was only after a half-time ‘kick up the proverbial’ that City shook off their lethargy to finish off an opponent they dominated for most of the match but still allowed to remain competitive.

“We need to play with more intelligence‚” said an obviously frustrated McCarthy after the final whistle at the Cape Town Stadium on Friday.

“We were slow to get going and we almost got punished before we got the wake up call.”