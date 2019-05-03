Soccer

Barker tempers expectations as Stellenbosch stand on verge of promotion

03 May 2019 - 10:52 By Mark Gleeson‚ Cape Town
Abednigo Keoikantse Mosiatlhaga of Stellenbosch FC is congratulated for scoring Stellenbosch FC second goal during the National First Division match between Cape Umoya United and Stellenbosch FC at UWC Stadium on April 28, 2019 in Cape Town, South Africa.
Image: Shaun Roy/Gallo Images

Stellenbosch FC’s experienced coach Steve Barker has looked to temper the excitement in the winelands as the local side sit on the brink of a historic first-ever place in the top-flight Premier Soccer League (PSL).

Stellenbosch will finish top of the National First Division if they beat Maccabi FC at home at Idas Valley Stadium on Sunday. A draw at home should also be enough.

Their fate is in their own hands as they start the last day of the NFD season two points ahead of second-placed Royal Eagles.

Barker‚ who previously promoted University of Pretoria to the top-flight‚ says managing expectations is part of his job and he has no fears about any last-minute jitters.

“If you want to win leagues then you’ve got to win games like this coming Sunday‚” he said of the home match‚ which will be televised.

“What better opportunity than to do so at home.

“We expect Maccabi will come and play with some freedom as they have nothing to play for‚ but I’m sure if we are focused we’ll get the job done.”

Barker said his side are running on a nearly empty tank after a tough season in which they spent most of their time on top but hit a wobble recently.

They only just revived themselves with successive victories over Nedbank Cup finalists TS Galaxy and Cape Umoya United.

“This week we’ve looked to keep it all normal. Hopefully we can party afterwards but it is still a big performance we need to put in.

“If Eagles win and we lose then all this has counted for nothing. So now we have to stay calm and composed‚” added Barker.

Stellenbosch have 55 points with a game to go in the NFD. Second-placed Royal Eagles of Pietermaritzburg have 53 from their 29 games. Stellenbosch have a goal difference of +24‚ and Eagles +21.

