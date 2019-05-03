Barker tempers expectations as Stellenbosch stand on verge of promotion

Stellenbosch FC’s experienced coach Steve Barker has looked to temper the excitement in the winelands as the local side sit on the brink of a historic first-ever place in the top-flight Premier Soccer League (PSL).

Stellenbosch will finish top of the National First Division if they beat Maccabi FC at home at Idas Valley Stadium on Sunday. A draw at home should also be enough.

Their fate is in their own hands as they start the last day of the NFD season two points ahead of second-placed Royal Eagles.

Barker‚ who previously promoted University of Pretoria to the top-flight‚ says managing expectations is part of his job and he has no fears about any last-minute jitters.

“If you want to win leagues then you’ve got to win games like this coming Sunday‚” he said of the home match‚ which will be televised.

“What better opportunity than to do so at home.

“We expect Maccabi will come and play with some freedom as they have nothing to play for‚ but I’m sure if we are focused we’ll get the job done.”