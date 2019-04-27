Celebrate Freedom Day with these local reads recommended by SA authors

Rekgotsofetse Chikane

André Odendaal's The Founders: The Origins of the ANC and the Struggle for Democracy in South Africa. Odendaal's book is a true tour de force and exposition of how the black elite of South Africa are often first in line when trying to benefit from catalyst moments in our country's history. It oddly provides a high-level map to understanding this same group doing the same in the present.

Achmat Dangor

Alan Paton's Cry, The Beloved Country. Published in 1948, the year the white Nationalists came to power, this novel prophetically lays out what was to happen in the decades to follow, especially to black rural communities: marginalisation, alienation, desperation, migration. The story of two families, one black one white, both from the same area in what we now call KwaZulu-Natal, the novel eloquently captures the country’s complexity that still exists today.

Ekow Duker

K Sello Duiker's The Quiet Violence of Dreams stands out for me as having made a huge contribution to South Africa's literary landscape. He wrote with a rare boldness and clarity, unafraid of shining a light on the parts of South African society we brush aside or glibly pretend do not exist. For that reason his writing is both troubling and illuminating, a mirror in which we see ourselves, if only we care to look. K Sello Duiker died in 2005, a few months before his 31st birthday. We can only imagine the magnificence of his later works if he had been alive today.

Harry Kalmer

Literature is totally irrelevant to most South Africans. At best a book may cause a few ripples in the public consciousness. Cry, the Beloved Country, Disgrace and Down Second Avenue spring to mind.

Fred Khumalo

A summary from a piece originally featured in the Sunday Times (29/09/2018), published with the author's permission: Alan Paton's Cry, the Beloved Country turns 70 this year, reminding us that the novel's vision of the inevitable triumph of good over evil has been fulfilled. The National Party, which came to power in the same year the book was published and immediately introduced the racist policy of apartheid, is now dead - but the book is still rocking.

Written in a white-hot rage at frenetic speed, it was a cry of despair, a cautionary tale of how the theft of black people's land by their white conquerors would not only complicate race relations in SA but might also lead to a bloodbath.