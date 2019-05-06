'When we were still under apartheid‚ these guys were playing continental football‚' says Pitso Mosimane

Outspoken Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane says his charges are starting to close the gap on North African sides that have dominated continental football since the days of SA’s isolation under apartheid.

Sundowns exited this year’s Caf Champions League in the semifinal stage after narrowly losing 2-1 on aggregate to Morocco’s Wydad Casablanca at the weekend.

Mosimane refused to drop his head after the defeat and said they are starting to figure out the likes of Al Ahly‚ Wydad‚ Esperance‚ Raja Casablanca‚ Zamalek and Étoile du Sahel‚ among others.

“When we were still in apartheid‚ these guys were playing Champions League football‚” he said.

“We understand how to play with the North Africans but we are yet to conquer them.