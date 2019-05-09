Premier Soccer League (PSL) prosecutor Nande Becker has squashed rumours that he has resigned or been fired.

Rumours have flown on social media that the prosecutor has relinquished his post‚ while a weekend newspaper report indicated Becker had been dismissed.

“It’s absolute nonsense. I know it was in a weekend paper.

"I think what they said there is that I had been given notice‚” Becker told TimesLIVE.

“I haven’t been given notice. But I’ve confirmed with the league just in case‚ and nobody there is aware of anything like that.

“I have not resigned and I have not been served with a notice terminating my services.”