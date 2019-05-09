Soccer

'I have not resigned‚' says Premier Soccer League prosecutor Nande Becker

09 May 2019 - 11:23 By Marc Strydom
Premier Soccer League prosecutor Nande Becker.
Premier Soccer League prosecutor Nande Becker.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix

Premier Soccer League (PSL) prosecutor Nande Becker has squashed rumours that he has resigned or been fired.

Rumours have flown on social media that the prosecutor has relinquished his post‚ while a weekend newspaper report indicated Becker had been dismissed.

“It’s absolute nonsense. I know it was in a weekend paper.

"I think what they said there is that I had been given notice‚” Becker told TimesLIVE.

“I haven’t been given notice. But I’ve confirmed with the league just in case‚ and nobody there is aware of anything like that.

“I have not resigned and I have not been served with a notice terminating my services.”

Sunday newspaper City Press this weekend‚ in a story on the resignation of SA Football Association (Safa) legal head Tebogo Motlanthe last Tuesday‚ speculated that Motlanthe might be taking up a post at the PSL.

The report quoted Motlanthe as saying: “I am not going to the PSL.

“They have been talking to me since the current prosecutor‚ Nande Becker‚ was served notice.

"I just want to stay away from football for a bit. I am joining a friend and former schoolmate who has an established practice as I want to go into private practice.”

Becker currently has a lot on his plate as PSL prosecutor.

Most pressingly he has the case involving Mamelodi Sundowns having been found guilty and fined R250‚000‚ half suspended‚ for fielding ineligible Wayne Arendse in a 1-1 Absa Premiership draw against Bidvest Wits at Loftus Versfeld in October.

Arendse was also fined R250‚000‚ half suspended.

The PSL have appealed the sentence at a Safa arbitration.

Motlanthe’s resignation last week can possibly put a spoke in the works of resolving the case‚ which has implications in the league title race‚ speedily.

Becker said that Motlanthe‚ while he has resigned from Safa‚ is continuing to assist with the arbitration process.

The PSL appeal is requesting that instead of a monetary fine for Sundowns‚ Wits be awarded a 3-0 win for the match in question.

This would see Premiership leaders Downs deducted a point‚ from their current 56 to 55.

Third-placed Wits would go from their current 51 points to 53‚ one behind second-placed Orlando Pirates on 54.

There is one round of matches in the league remaining on Saturday.

