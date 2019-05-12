Soccer
All hail King Pitso as Sundowns secure 9th PSL title
Sundowns clinch title as Free State Stars go to NFD
12 May 2019 - 00:00
Whoever wrote the script in Bethlehem delivered a finale of full-blown suspense and contrasting raw emotions.
Whoever wrote the script in Bethlehem delivered a finale of full-blown suspense and contrasting raw emotions.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.